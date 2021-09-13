MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Position Cut by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 117,392 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGPI traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

