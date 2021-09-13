MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $364,446.84 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $364,446.84 and $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00121987 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026636 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,226,266 coins and its circulating supply is 149,924,338 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

