Michael Rapp Purchases 30,450 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Rapp bought 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $553,885.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,549,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IMNM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.46. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,133. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

