Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828,227. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

