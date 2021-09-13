Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

MU opened at $73.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.