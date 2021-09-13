Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 332,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,594 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

