Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan Sells 20,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MSFT traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $296.99. 23,643,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.41. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

