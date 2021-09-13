Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Keel Point LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $295.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

