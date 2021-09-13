Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 211,363 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $683,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 18,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average is $263.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

