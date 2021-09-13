Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

