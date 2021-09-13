Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $218.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $189.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.