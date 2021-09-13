Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,161 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after acquiring an additional 184,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.