Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,839 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $498,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.9% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $378.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.40 and its 200 day moving average is $343.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

