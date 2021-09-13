Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 18,487 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after buying an additional 146,607 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.