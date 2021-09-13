Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,677 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.