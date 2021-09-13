Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,455 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

