Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 5,986 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.35 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

