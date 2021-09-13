Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 6,811 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.