Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 8,638 Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter.

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16.

