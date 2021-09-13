Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.45% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.14 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12.

