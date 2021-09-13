Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,754 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,575,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.8% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $382.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

