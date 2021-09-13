Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,186 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $450.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.