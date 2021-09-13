Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $144.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.