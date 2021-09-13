Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.