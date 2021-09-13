Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.30 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

