Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.83 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

