Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 106,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $306.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

