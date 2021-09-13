Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 653,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 66,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.74 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

