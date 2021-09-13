Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,116,875 shares of company stock worth $3,252,419,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

