Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $30.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

