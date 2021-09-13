Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $35.63 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 4.53% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

