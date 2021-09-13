Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $36.40 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.80 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

