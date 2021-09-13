Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

