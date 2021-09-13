Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,854.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

