Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.