Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $7.29 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

