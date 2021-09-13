Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $8.25 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,329,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after buying an additional 252,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,823,000 after purchasing an additional 542,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 538,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $23,776,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

