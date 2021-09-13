Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $55.96 on Monday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.