Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,911 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.