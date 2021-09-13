Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.