Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,476 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.