Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.14 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

