Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

