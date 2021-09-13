Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $185.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

