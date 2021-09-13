Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,428.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 83,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $50.85 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.