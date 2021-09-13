Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 19,442 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 986,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.10 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

