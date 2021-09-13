Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.25 and its 200-day moving average is $387.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

