Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

