MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.10 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $28.10 million and $6.85 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00173204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,129.28 or 1.00082842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.93 or 0.07276093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00885763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.