Mina 24 Hour Volume Hits $142.34 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Mina has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $142.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00011927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00123363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00177090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.63 or 1.00185613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.14 or 0.07143862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00901226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 235,396,910 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

